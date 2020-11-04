65 Illegal Immigrants Nabbed in Lusaka

The Department of Immigration in Lusaka has apprehended sixty-five suspected illegal immigrants in a clean-up operation conducted on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020.

The operation covered various areas of Lusaka, including Matero, Chunga, Kamwala, and Chelstone.

Other areas were Kamanga, Chilenje, and Chalala.

Department of Immigration Spokesman, Mr. Namati Nshinka in a statement issued today said those apprehended in the clean-up operation were twenty-four Burundians, twenty-one Congolese, and eleven Tanzanians.

He says others were four Rwandese, one Ugandan, and four others claiming Zambian citizenship.

“The majority were apprehended for trading without permits, unlawful entry, and unlawful stay. They are all currently detained pending further immigration processes” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshinka added that the Department of Immigration, on 2nd and 3rd November, 2020 apprehended thirty-seven persons of different nationalities for various immigration offences countrywide.

“During this period, the Department of Immigration also secured twenty-six convictions, removed thirty-four illegal immigrants from the country, and refused three foreign nationals entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements” he said.