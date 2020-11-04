BUS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR ACCIDENTALLY KILLING HIS CONDUCTOR WHILE REVERSING

Monze ~ Wed, 04 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

A bus conductor has died after being hit by the bus while reversing in Monze District.

And Police have detained the bus driver and charged him with the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale said the accident occurred yesterday around 12:25 hours.

“Police in Monze District recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on November 3, 2020 at around 12:25 hours 30 kilometers north of Monze town. Involved was a Mercedes Benz Bus registration number ADE 1230 property of Chanlo Transport Limited which was being driven by Terry Mutale aged 26 of Makeni Compound in Lusaka and a pedestrian identified as Lernard Mulambi age not known of Malota Compound in Livingstone who was a bus conductor,” Mr Mwale said.

He said the accident happened when the driver was reversing the bus and in the process hit the said bus conductor who was attending to a passenger outside the bus.

“Due to the impact, the conductor sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of the bus is detained in police custody charged with the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving while the body of the deceased is lying in Monze Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mr Mwale said.