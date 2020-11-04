Dundumwezi Headmen Switch To PF, Promise Massive Votes For Lungu

Dundumwezi ~ Wed, 04 Nov 2020

Village headmen in Dundumwezi have promised to deliver maximum votes for President Edgar Lungu and PF candidates who will contest the 2021 General election.

According to ZNBC, the village Headmen have cited the massive developments in various sectors currently going on in the area as their motivation to switch to the ruling PF.

This was disclosed when PF National Mobilisation Committee Member Bizwell Mutale met the headmen in Chief Chikanta’s area.

The Headmen said schools and health facilities have been brought closer, with network challenges now history.

They said the current MPs and councillors from the opposition have so far done nothing to convince the people to give them another term in office.

And Mutale said Dundumwezi will be developed massively when the PF is given a chance to transform the area.

Mutale said President Lungu will continue to deliver development to all parts of the country including Dundumwezi.