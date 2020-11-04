MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE, SOUTHERN PROVINCE ADMINISTRATION IN ZERO AUDIT QUERY

Lusaka ~ Wed, 04 Oct 2020

Ministry of infrastructure and housing is one of few ministries have have recorded a zero audit in the recent financial audit.

Minister of infrastructure and housing Vincent Mwale has since thanked the accounting and the PS for exibiting high levels of professionalism by recording no audit query for the financial year ended 2019.

Mr Mwale, who is also Chipangali member of parliament, has also thanked members of staff at the ministry.

And Southern Province Minister Edity Hamukale has also congratulated his accounting staff, procurement officers and generally members of staff at the provincial administration for recording a zero audit query for three consecutive years.

Dr Hamukale says his happy that the fight against corruption,fraud and greed has been achieved in Southern Province.

He has urged members of staff to continue with the same spirit of proper accountability of public resources.