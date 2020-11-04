PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES MAGUFULI ON RE-ELECTION AS TANZANIA’S PRESIDENT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 04 Nov 2020

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated John Magufuli, the President-elect of the Republic of Tanzania, for retaining the presidency in elections held last Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Magufuli’s re-election represents the satisfaction that the people of Tanzania have derived from his successes during his first term of office.

“On this occasion marking your re-election victory, allow me on behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the people and indeed on my own behalf, to convey our heartfelt congratulations on this great achievement,” President Lungu said.

He commended Dr Magufuli for transforming Tanzania’s social, political and economic landscape resulting in the country being classified as a lower middle-income economy.

President Lungu assured Dr Magufuli of the Zambian government’s commitment to further enhance the excellent fraternal relations.