THREE PF MPs IN TROUBLE FOR BEING ABSENT DURING VOTING FOR THE BILL 10

Lusaka ~ Wed, 04 Oct 2020

Three members of the Patriotic Front-PF have been written to by PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila to exculpate themselves as to why they were absent during the voting for Amendment Bill number 10.

According to a statement accessed by Zambia Reports, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the three Members of Parliament Hon Elalio Musonda, MP for Kamfinsa Constituency, Hon Frank Ngambi, MP for Chifubu Constituency and Hon Kabaso Kampampi, MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency respectively have been written to by the party Secretary General.

“It has come to my attention that during the voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020, on Thursday 29th October 2020, you decided to absent yourself from voting for the Bill”, Hon Mwila’s letter to all the three MPs read in part.

Mr Mwila has reminded that Members of Parliament that the party President who is also Republican President had directed that all our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen the uplifting of the lives of the underprivileged in society.

Mr Mwila has further stated that the action exhibited by the Honorable MPs was not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution.

The Members of Parliament have since been issued with exculpatory letters to explain why displinary action should not be taken against each one of them.