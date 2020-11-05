Court To Decide On HH’s Trespass Matter As He Pleads For Dismissal Of Case

Livingstone ~ Thur, 05 Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

December 14 has been set a date for ruling in a case in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Livingstone court to dismiss a matter in which he has been sued by a peasant farmer for trespassing and occupying three farms.

Mr. Hichilema has asked the courts to dismiss on points of law a case in which Misheck Hambwalula sued Mr Hichilema for trespassing on his farms in Kalomo District.

Livingstone Judge-in-Charge Chilombo Maka-Phiri has since set the said date after the matter was heard in chambers.

The court will further rule on whether the case that was commenced in 2018 can follow the guidelines for 2020, such as writing a demand letter before one can sue someone.

According to the amended statement of claim, Mr. Hambwalula who has sued as a beneficiary to the estate of his late father, George Hambwalula, wants Mr. Hichilema to vacate farm number 3275, 803 and 801 situated in Kalomo.

Mr. Hambwalula claims that Mr. Hichilema is and was at all material times a trespasser and an illegal occupant of farm number 3275, 803 and part of farm 801 in Kalomo.