FAZ WARRING PARTIES CONVENE TODAY UNDER FIFA WATCH

The football warring parties will finally come to a round table under the auspices of world soccer governing body FIFA.

FAZ has been up in arms with some of its membership, in the aftermath of electoral rules, enshrined in the revised constitution that has been aligned to FIFA statutes.

The biggest casualty in the long drawn out battle has been former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya who also holds the distinction of having been named African Footballer of the Year in 1988.

Bwalya was knocked out of the electoral race by an integrity test that was enshrined in the FAZ constitution.

FAZ elections have been frozen out from March partly due to the Covid-19 outbreak and also wrangles that were taken to court.

However, on July 10, 2020 the parties signed a consent judgement to withdraw all matters from court pending a meeting called by FIFA.

The meeting has failed to take off on two previous occasions on account of the aggrieved parties not logging in.

Today’s meeting provides the final window with three representatives from the aggrieved parties namely Damiano Mutale, Patson Lusaka and Ricky Mamfunda confirming participation while on the other end minister of sports Emmanuel Mulenga, National Sports Council Chairperson Patrick Mutimushi and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga will head their staff.

The virtual meeting will take place from 10:00-12:00 hours.