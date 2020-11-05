Speaker Rules That There Was No System Failure During Voting For Bill 10, Ng’ambi And Others Just Didn’t Select “Present”



Lusaka ~ Thur, 05 Nov, 2020

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has ruled that Chifubu member of parliament Dr Frank Ng’ambi logged into the voting system at parliament but did not select the present button to enable voting options.

Ruling on a point of order raised on October 30, 2020 by Dr Ng’ambi on whether the records for the vote on the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No 10 of 2019 which took place on October 29 would be ended to reflect him as having voted in support of the Bill because at the time of voting, the Speaker said the voting records cannot be changed.

Dr. Ng’ambi, who, together with Elalio Musonda and Kabaso Kampampi, has been told to exculpate himself for not voting, has alleged system failure which had resulted in his not being registered as being present for the vote.

But the Speaker said Dr Ng’ambi logged into the system as required but did not select the present key which would have activated the necessary options to enable him to vote.

The same applies to the two other MPs.

“Therefore, contrary to his assertion that his vote was not recorded due to a system failure, Dr F Ng’ambi’s failure to register his vote, was as a result of his own failure to press on “present,” and thereby register his intention to vote. And, subsequently, proceed to vote. Hon Members, gleaning the Bosch system report referred to above, it is self-evident that the same narrative relating to Dr F Ngambi, applies to Mr Kampampi Kabaso, (Mwansabombwe) MP,” Dr Matibini said.

He said, therefore, that the result for the vote on Bill 10 cannot be revisited or revised.

“In view of the foregoing, the result for the vote on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill cannot be re-visited or

revised and shall stand, as recorded on the system, as

declared by me, on Thursday, 29th October, 2020.

Finally, I would like to seize this opportunity to urge Hon

Members to acquaint themselves thoroughly, with the voting

procedure, and promptly alert the Presiding Officer, whenever

they experience any challenge(s) with the system.

I thank you,” the Speaker said.

Kabaso and Dr Ng’ambi complained that they voted for the Bill but were shocked that their names did not appear on the list of those who voted and demanded that their names be included on the list of those who voted Yes.

Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila on Wednesday wrote Dr Ng’ambi, Kabaso of Mwansabombwe and Kamfisa member of parliament Musonda, asking them to exculpate themselves as to why they were absent during the voting for Amendment Bill number 10.

In separate letters addressed to the three members of parliament, Mwila reminded them that the party President who is also Republican President had directed that: “All our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen the uplifting of the lives of the underprivileged in society.”