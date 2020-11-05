WUSAKILE DOESN’T BELONG TO ME, ANYONE IS FREE TO CHALLENGE ME – KALOBO

Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo has said any candidate wishing to challenge him in 2021 is free to do so and will face him on election day.

Mr. Kalobo said him being the area Member of Parliament does not mean the seat belongs to him but anyone else interested to lead.

He stated that his works will speak for him in the 2021 general elections through the voters who said are well informed in making decisions.

Mr. Kalobo said he is not afraid to face anyone and has urged his constituents to listen to everyone’s campaign message.

He noted that there is Democracy in Zambia and no parliamentarian has a right to stop anyone interested to campaign in a Constituency they serve.

Mr. Kalobo wondered why some parliamentarians are panicking when they hear other candidates are interested in the same seat.

“Look we have a few months to elections, all of us who were elected have had our time to deliver and those who have performed will be re-elected, so why should I worry. Its the people who vote so if I tell someone not to stand here (Wusakile Constituency) the people will still decide and not me,” he stated.

He added that he will continue to interact with his constituents and address challenges that affect them.