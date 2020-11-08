Botswana Arrive for AFCON Qualifier

The Botswana national team has arrived in Lusaka ahead of Thursday’s Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.

Botswana arrived a Botswana Defence Forces chartered aircraft but were without coach Adel Amrouche who is expected to join the team later.

In his absence his first assistant Christophe Baudez will take charge of the squad that arrived at 16:00 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The team Zebras are expected to train this evening.

Zambia hosts the Zebras on Thursday at National Heroes Stadium before winding down the double header clash on Monday in Francistown.

Thursday’s match will kick off at 18:00 hours.

Meanwhile the Chipolopolo boys have regrouped in Lusaka with local players joining the early arrivals of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.