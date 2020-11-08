Botswana Arrive for AFCON Qualifier

The Botswana national team has arrived in Lusaka ahead of Thursday’s Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.
Botswana arrived a Botswana Defence Forces chartered aircraft but were without coach Adel Amrouche who is expected to join the team later.
In his absence his first assistant Christophe Baudez will take charge of the squad that arrived at 16:00 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
The team Zebras are expected to train this evening.
Zambia hosts the Zebras on Thursday at National Heroes Stadium before winding down the double header clash on Monday in Francistown.
Thursday’s match will kick off at 18:00 hours.
Meanwhile the Chipolopolo boys have regrouped in Lusaka with local players joining the early arrivals of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.
8 Comments
Awisi
We are surely giving them a run for their money.Zed 2 Bot 1
Cliffzee Mwiinde
We are waiting for this important match.Thank you very much Mr Micho for inviting Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, waiting to see Enock the computer as well as PD20 and other Foreign players so that we can beat Botswana by 3 goals to nill. Let’s go Zambia the copper Bullets. Chipolopolo bola na Lesa.
JMS
This must be Zambia’s return, Viva chipopolo.
Chilo
This game we are winning, upfront start with chabula, sikombe , Lubambo ,mulenga A. Zambia 3_0 Botswana
B-mix
mwainseni bane kuno chambia. Go ! Zambia Go ! we’re behind you.
Un hijo del Sol
Zambia 6-0 Botswana
Frank Chombela
Given the popularity of football and the current population of Zambia, this country would have been a football powerhouse if it had been governed properly especially at local government level. Proper planning of residential areas is critical with sport infrastructure carefully designed built and maintained. Sizeable population means there would be no shortage of young people to play the game and competing locally in order to improve standards.
KING COOL
You never talked of entry fees ,I hope it’s free free. Let it be free because its the first time to watch football match in the year 2020 .