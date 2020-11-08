Ex-Kafulafuta Lawmaker Ditches UPND

Former Kafulafuta UPND Member of Parliament Brian Chitafu has ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

Chitafu said his decision to join the PF was motivated by the widespread developmental activities that the ruling party had embarked on.

“Today, I have come to join the family of development. There is no way I can ignore the development agenda of the PF and President Edgar Lungu,” he said.

PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda and Masaiti Member of Parliament Micheal Katambo received the new members.

Chanda directed the District Chairman for Masaiti to give positions to the new members and form more branches.

“In PF there is nothing like this one is new or old, this one is from this tribe or part of the country but we are all one under the one Zambia one motto,” Chanda said.

He has also encouraged members to register as many members as possible in the voter registration exercise which commences on 9th November 2020 by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Masaiti Member of Parliament Micheal Katambo said the PF has always strived to ensure that it’s Members of Parliament work for the people.

Meanwhile, Kafulafuta Member of Parliament who is also constituency PF chairman Joseph Kabamba and PF District Chairman Kalutwa said the PF is still growing strong in Masaiti.