Ex-Kafulafuta Lawmaker Ditches UPND

Former Kafulafuta UPND Member of Parliament Brian Chitafu has ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Patriotic Front.
Chitafu said his decision to join the PF was motivated by the widespread developmental activities that the ruling party had embarked on.
“Today, I have come to join the family of development. There is no way I can ignore the development agenda of the PF and President Edgar Lungu,” he said.
PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda and Masaiti Member of Parliament Micheal Katambo received the new members.
Chanda directed the District Chairman for Masaiti to give positions to the new members and form more branches.
“In PF there is nothing like this one is new or old, this one is from this tribe or part of the country but we are all one under the one Zambia one motto,” Chanda said.
He has also encouraged members to register as many members as possible in the voter registration exercise which commences on 9th November 2020 by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
Masaiti Member of Parliament Micheal Katambo said the PF has always strived to ensure that it’s Members of Parliament work for the people.
Meanwhile, Kafulafuta Member of Parliament who is also constituency PF chairman Joseph Kabamba and PF District Chairman Kalutwa said the PF is still growing strong in Masaiti.
Tikambepo
Useless former idiot a chimbwi no plan just like the very out going quacks……….come next year you will be ashamed of your own shadow.
Magaba
Awe bane learn to discuss issues not insele all the time. You are simply tarnishing the image of your party upnd
Nshilinama
The fall of trump in America has deraeled hakaindes plains plans of introducing gays in Zambia he is very sick now God is behind us
Desert
That is the problem of upnd people they full of insults
MelNewt
UPND is a big party boss, don’t generalize your comment. One member cannot make up the all UPND. Otherwise even in PF there are those who are violent and insults. But we can’t say PF.
akwa
try to brouse thru upnd caders comments on social media ,75% are insults especialy against opposing views .in some stadiums there is a place called “kucansele ,i think thats where they belong .
Lungu
Bally will fix it
Frank talk
He has failed to fix youths, women and disabled in parliament for next 5 years. Many old chaps in parliament are tribalists and fails to think for youths and women.Our population is full of youths
Ceejeyy
Bally will fix it. He has not failed the issue of women in partly, how did Woman, Dora, Luo, Kapata found themselves in Parly? It’s not bill tweno. What has happened in America is hear in 2021 wina azalila. PF did sensitive the people of Zambia on Bill 10 they should blame themselves. And stop using bill tweno as a weapon to give failed exercises, tell us the gasser, who was he? Why Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way has stalled. Money stollen every day, drugs are outdated but continue to be bought. PF said load shedding will end in November 2020 but today load shedding has gone to 12 hrs beans. PF is will die like bill 10 come 2021. Bally is God chosen to drive the Ark to victory.
Mutp
Fix what?
Pharaoh
Some people are working while others are yapping all the time. Its a right for any person to decide.If you or I happen to join UPND,it doesn’t mean offending any body my brother. Let’s be civilized
Diaspora
Well put my brother but…but PF cadres need education. They look at the opposition as enemies. They have all their PF regalia everywhere but will not allow the opposition to do the same. That is being civilised. That is backwardness. Where in the civilised world can cadres attack police stations. We need to rid this countries of kaponyas now…Lusambo included.!
Pharaoh
Diaspora,you are right that’s why following current affairs daily,updates the minds of people. Yesterday Honourable Kapyongo declared that who.ever will be seen on those attire ,regardless of which party she or he belongs,shall be felt with. Its imperative how ever,the gvt in power should exhibit such as a sign of salinity.
Ceejeyy
Well said, there are a lot of uneducated fellows in PF than in UPND. Kaponyas too much. Twanakanenu
Koswe
You. Tikambepo so it means anyone wishing to join your dead party upnd is an idiot chimbwi? See pf will have landslide victory with 136seats in Parliament the remaining wil be you in upnd in southern province you are deadly defeated go ask your master
2021 come and see
Sir, you have every right to predict anything. Otherwise remember, it’s people from all walks of life who’ll be voting in 2021. Unfortunately, your and my vote are just one. We don’t know What’s in other people’s minds. Umutwe wamunobe Chalo chimbi
Zikomo
Pf wil win election again,again. UPND Member attending funeral gathering cheating HH That is popular yet not. IF President LUNGU two terms matter but pension he share with late president SATA MHSRIP Is not discussed. Patience PF vs ANGER UPND But tolerance always wins.
Bwalya
Forget about insults, be calm and level headed. Organize your upnd part from the grassroot. Your friends are busy mobilizing, work up!!
Citizen
We appreciate what the government is doing.
Mention here as citizens, is that we wanted to participate in changing our lives for better and so we invested in ONO and Comsave Zambian initiatives!! Amazingly to date citizens seem to be at a loss.
For once would someone help put back the money in our pockets?
I am sure wide spread development is what the government intends for its citizens.
nshilimubemba
You can see the writing on the wall that UPND is going no where, come 2021 it will be the same story they rigged elections.
Rigging yes it is being done by developmental projects which are touching people’s hearts as we know politics is about winning favour with the electorate.
If one MP goes he goes with the whole constituency and people in it, it is time UPND had self introspection and solve it’s own problems before the end of this year.
Govenment spyer
Mr HH you have the political career but wat make you ignorant is a political party which you belong too
Old Mzee
PF will win this election.There are many reasons to this.My predictin is that North Western Will be the key province for whichever party will form GVT
Concerned senior citizen
MPS are not sent to Parliament in order to serve themselves no that’s greediness for those who were celebrating after the collapse of B10 they forgot about the YOUTHS,WOMEN,THE CHIEVES and the DiSABLED ONES? SHAME to those who were celebrating with their master ball,Time will come for.those who Hijacked the BiLL10?
Jd
Bill 10 is not a problem to save women and youths,inonge is the vice-president was she chosen through Bill 10?Jean kapata minister is it Bill 10?madam mwanakatwe supported by Bill 10?dora siliya and many more is it Bill 10?Edith nawakwi also?Bill 10 has got nothing to talk about women and youths
laison
bill 10 top scorer quarantined covid 19 game postponed
Chitimbwapre
Yes it’s true upnd shall never go to state House cos they think southern is Parliament to favour cows and not their sister whom they use to get cows once married that’s why they don’t want them to be part of governance system so in short their sisters are for cows
Jm
Why insulting please be civilised if you don’t have something better you keep quite than busy insulting. The people you’re insulting are just like parents be well cultured.
JMS
I heard some saying HH is okay but the party he belongs to, its the maturity of someone to see to it that the party created may bring harmony and peace in the country. No matter how much you dislike a party it senseless because any party was created by a person rather than visevesa. This shows how one without realizing how tribal he is due to education is plainly showing it,we should be careful how we say,complain or contribute to any situation, mind you he is the former meaning that is the born chewed and furnished longtime ago.
Ceejeyy
JMS
Very well articulated.
Manganga
Who’s Bally? And will fix what? Their leader Hichilema insulted at a rally in Northern province two months ago, the UPND members are like their hopeless leader! Full of insults! Tongas or UPND members are full of hate for other tribes that’s why they will never rule Zambia. How can membership of a party be made of members from one tribe and hope to rule the country! Its a pipe dream!
AM
Let us avoid politics of insults.
We are blessed Nation.
You buy a cow from Angela who had named it K and later after buying it you name it O,
does the character of this cow?
Avoid to insult look at the man left Of and joined Upnd and later came back to the same party he had ditched.
Stick to your no matter the challenges, it’s a matter of time.
Pm
Seriously,People use majority while God use minority,Israel was God’s chosen tribe but it was world’hated tribe,see how the entire nation talk about Tonga and see how God blessed them,every tribe were created by God’s precious hand, insulting what God has proven perfect,it’s un insults to God by asking him how can you create this?let us preach peace and love we can talk let this tribe rule but only few will be enjoying the list will remain in the komboni.