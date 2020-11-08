EXPOSE’: HH EMBROILED IN ALLEGED FRAUD, FORGERY OVER KALOMO FARM MORTGAGED TO LIMA BANK

Kalomo ~ Fri, 06 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Leader Hakaide Hichilema has been embroiled in a possible case of fraud and forgery involving farm number 1924 in Kalomo belonging to the Habwelula family.

Information gathered by Zambia Reports indicates that the family subdivided the farm in 1999 and sold 190 hectors to a Mr Bernard Mazuba.

However, according to documents in our possession, Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema ended up occupying the two farms subdivision A and B.

And a representative of the family, Phelina Hatembo, has expressed shock that records at the Provincial lands office in Southern Province indicates that she sold the whole farm to Mr Hichilema and her signatures appended on the documents which show that she ‘transacted’ with Mr Hichilema.

Ms Hatembo has denied having a land transaction with Mr Hichilema stating that her signature was forged in the “contract of sale”.

Meanwhile, a check at the Ministry of Lands’ land register shows that the land was mortgaged to Lima Bank on 23rd March 1989 but on 14th September, 2005, the mortgage was discharged by that time Lima Bank was under liquidation.

Eight days later, on 22nd September, 2005, the land was allocated to Mr Hichilema.

Police are yet to confirm if they have received a complaint from the owners of the farm.