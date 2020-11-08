EXPOSE’: HH EMBROILED IN ALLEGED FRAUD, FORGERY OVER KALOMO FARM MORTGAGED TO LIMA BANK

Kalomo ~ Fri, 06 Nov 2020
By Brightwell Chabusha
UPND Leader Hakaide Hichilema has been embroiled in a possible case of fraud and forgery involving farm number 1924 in Kalomo belonging to the Habwelula family.
Information gathered by Zambia Reports indicates that the family subdivided the farm in 1999 and sold 190 hectors to a Mr Bernard Mazuba.
However, according to documents in our possession, Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema ended up occupying the two farms subdivision A and B.
And a representative of the family, Phelina Hatembo, has expressed shock that records at the Provincial lands office in Southern Province indicates that she sold the whole farm to Mr Hichilema and her signatures appended on the documents which show that she ‘transacted’ with Mr Hichilema.
Ms Hatembo has denied having a land transaction with Mr Hichilema stating that her signature was forged in the “contract of sale”.
Meanwhile, a check at the Ministry of Lands’ land register shows that the land was mortgaged to Lima Bank on 23rd March 1989 but on 14th September, 2005, the mortgage was discharged by that time Lima Bank was under liquidation.
Eight days later, on 22nd September, 2005, the land was allocated to Mr Hichilema.
Police are yet to confirm if they have received a complaint from the owners of the farm.
JMS
Incredibly shocking that since 2005 , the so called claiming owners had no clue until date, which means their must be something fishy or maybe the complainants have been setched to create unimposible case somehow, but as police coming in to confirm is another good motive and welcomed. Now where do those people stay by now (claimers) if they lose they shouldn’t be spared, they are criminals who can cause someone ‘s death or any other case or cases.
JMS
This is the case which Chris is now saying he is deeply involved and the case is a complicated one excluding the privatization one, now we can see that comparering how hard and complicated the privatization case was, naming this as complicated than that of privatisation is shocking and we should now realize how fake repoting is. Check your reports otherwise you may tie yourself.
Frank Chombela
Land transactions are always handled by lawyers. Who are the lawyers who handled this transaction? If u cannot say it, you’re in the business of peddling incomplete stories. Anyway, your mission is well-known by those who bother to connect dots.
sammy
eyeee ni kawalala zoona.
Sylvester mwaampwe
When did hh buy that land? When did the owners of the land first see him working on that land? If it’s long time when they saw him working on that land, where were they all that time? You reporters try to bring sensible and understandable maters on the media. Are you sent to finish him? How many times have tried him and failed? You’re fighting a loosing battle. Give us good reports on how the kwacha can appreciate. How did you manage to gather that issue but the 52 chalala houses owner you failed. Go back to school again and start afresh.