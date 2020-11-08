Gun Amnesty Yields Results in Muchinga

Police in Muchinga Province has received 260 illegal firearms in an ongoing national wide amnesty to surrender illegal firearms.

The illegal firearms were received between January to September 2020 from different districts.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has since called on all those still in possession of illegal firearms to come forward and surrender the weapons to avoid arrest.

Njase said it is worrying to have such a high number of unlicensed firearms in the province describing it as a threat to the community.

He has warned that it is an offence for any person to own or use a firearm without authority or a licence.

Njase said that Isoka surrendered the highest number of illegal firearms standing at 128 while Chama District had 71.

He has indicated that the received firearms have been collected by the service headquarters for destruction.