Ndola Mayor Guides Bar Owners

Ndola Deputy Mayor Kennedy Kasaba has urged bar and nightclub owners to change their mode of operation after participating in the Liquor compliance training workshop.

Speaking when he officially opened the Liquor compliance training workshop for bar and night club owners held at Kabelenga Lodge in Ndola, Kasaba said he is hopeful the workshop would serve as a reminder on the need to follow the key tenants contained in the Liquor Licensing Act, Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 51 of 2020 as well as the COVID 19 guide lines.

Kasaba who is also Kabushi area councillor said the Liquor Licensing Act and the SI 51 of 2020 forbade the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 18 and guides on the operating hours for various premises.

He said responsible drinking habits translated into a relaxed, rejuvenated and productive society which was a key ingredient to creativity and innovation.

The Ndola City Council last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zambian Breweries on the Responsible Alcohol Consumption and Harm Reduction Initiative (SMART drinking) Programme.

The Council working in collaboration with Zambian Breweries would be implementing various awareness programmes to increase responsible drinking among patrons as well as increase bar and nightclub owners’ compliance to regulatory frameworks.

And Zambian Breweries legal counsel Deborah Bwalya said the Deputy Mayor’s presence at the workshop signified the strong commitment that the local authority placed on the subject of liquor licences compliance and responsible drinking.

Bwalya said that the most important part was to have the conversation of SMART drinking active for sustained behavioural change to be archived.