RB Imposter Jailed in Chipata

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 43 year-old man to five years imprisonment with hard labour, for swindling three people out of K120 000, under the pretext that he was taking the money to former president Rupiah Banda to buy them buses.

Resident Magistrate Destiny Kalusopa jailed Aaron Joseph Mbulo of Mwami border area in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area who stood charged with three counts of theft.

Mbulo committed the offences on unknown dates but between 1st April and 31 December 2015.

He stole K60 000 from Joshua Zulu, K55 000 from Wesley James Phiri and K5 000 from Colonalio Mbewe.

Magistrate Kalusopa said the circumstances of the offences were aggravating.

He said Mbulo’s acts were demeaning to the office of the former head of state.

Magistrate Kalusopa jailed Mbulo five years in the first count, four years in the second count and one year in the count.

He said all the sentences would run concurrently.