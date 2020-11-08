Three Die in Luanshya Accident

Three people have died while twenty six others have sustained serious injuries after a tipper truck they were in overturned in Luanshya.

Both Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga and Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipampe have confirmed the development in separate interviews.

Katanga said the accident happened when the truck failed to pull in a mining open pit dump site.

She said as a result the truck ended up going back and overturned killing three people on the spot while twenty six others escaped with injuries.

Katanga said the accident happened just near Luanshya Copper Mine where a group of small scale miners have been scavenging for minerals.

She stated that the deceased are between the ages of 25 to 35 years and their bodies have since been deposited in Roan Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipampe has described as devastating the accident.