Women Empowerment Very Vital – First Lady

Chipata ~ Sun, 08 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

First Lady Esther Lungu says empowerment of women is paramount in order to match the massive responsibilities which they have in society.

The First Lady said she is piloting an entrepreneurship Programme for women in churches as a way of empowering the women to enable them to effectively respond to the responsibilities that weigh on them.

Mrs Lungu said this when she attended a church service at Chipata Main Seventh Day Adventist Church yesterday.

She said women are a driving force in society and that they should be empowered accordingly.

Mrs Lungu said women care for the vulnerable people in society such as those in prison and many others.

Earlier, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu commended the First Lady for the great works she is doing in the province.

Mr Zulu also recounted the challenges that President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady faced prior to getting to State house, commending their faith in God.

And SDA East Zambia Field President Rev Moses Banda described the First Lady’s visit as a unique experience to the Church.

Rev Banda says the SDA joins the entire Christian Church in praying for the First Family.

The First Lady also donated various foodstuffs to be distributed to vulnerable members of the Church like the old aged.

Today, the first Lady worshipped at New Apostolic church in Chipata.

Mrs Lungu encouraged Zambians to inculcate the spirit of love in their children so that the country continues to be peaceful.

The First Lady is on an Outreach programme in Eastern Province.