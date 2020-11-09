Copper Queens Renew Flames Rivalry

The Zambia senior Women National Team return to action this afternoon (Monday) after a five-day hiatus with a tricky tie against Malawi at the on-going Cosafa championship in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia thrashed Lesotho 8-0 in their opening Group B encounter but will face a tougher Malawi side that posted nine goals past Lesotho.

China based Tabitha Chawinga scored six goals in her side’s 9-0 win over hapless Lesotho but will find a different opponent a Barbara Banda inspired Zambia.

Zambia will be banking on the sharp shooting Grace Chanda, Barbara, Misozi Zulu and Prisca Chilufya to unlock the Malawi defence.

The backline is likely to remain unchanged anchored on the solidity of Anita Mulenga and Lushomo Mweemba while Margaret Belemu and Martha Tembo will be deployed as wingbacks.

In goal the ever reliable Hazel Nali will take her command post as Zambia battles to qualify to the semifinals.

Malawi sit on top of Group B ahead of a crunch clash with Zambia on Monday, where they would only need a draw to advance to the next stage on goal-difference.

The game will be a decider on which team will go to the semi-final of COSAFA Championship.

Kickoff is at 12:30 hours.

No fans are allowed access into the stadiums, but the senior championship matches are being broadcast LIVE on SuperSport’s Variety4 in South Africa, and Variety 4 Africa and Go Select 2, as well as being streamed LIVE on www.cosafa.tv.