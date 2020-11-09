COPPERBELT IS KEY IN ELECTIONS – ECZ

Ndola ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020

Electoral Commission of Zambia vice chairperson Emily Sikazwe says she expects the Copperbelt to have over 80 percent of registered voters because the region is key in national elections.

Speaking to journalists in Ndola this morning when she launched the Voter Registration exercise, Dr Sikazwe said the record shows that Copperbelt had less voters in 2016.

“When you look at the 2016 records, Copperbelt did not have a lot of voters. And when you look at the population of the Copperbelt, it is huge, so I expect that we will have a lot of people to register as voters on the Copperbelt. I think over 80 percent should register as voters on the Copperbelt. We have given them a target of 80 percent of eligible voters to be captured. All those eligible should register. I am sure because we have put all things in place, I am sure Copperbelt will lead the way. So on the Copperbelt, and Ndola being the hub, 80 percent target for Copperbelt will be met as expected,” Dr Sikazwe said.

She told Copperbelt residents that the registration of voters is important for the democracy of the country.

“This is an important exercise. People should know that registration is an important exercise in the dispensation of democracy in our country. If we don’t register, you will not be able to vote in the 2021 general elections. So the media should all play a role to educate our people. In 2016, we noticed that Copperbelt did not have the right numbers, they were very low. This time, we hope Copperbelt will lead,” Dr Sikazwe said and later visited some centres that have been opened for voter registration.