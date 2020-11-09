COPPERBELT IS KEY IN ELECTIONS – ECZ

Ndola ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020
Electoral Commission of Zambia vice chairperson Emily Sikazwe says she expects the Copperbelt to have over 80 percent of registered voters because the region is key in national elections.
Speaking to journalists in Ndola this morning when she launched the Voter Registration exercise, Dr Sikazwe said the record shows that Copperbelt had less voters in 2016.
“When you look at the 2016 records, Copperbelt did not have a lot of voters. And when you look at the population of the Copperbelt, it is huge, so I expect that we will have a lot of people to register as voters on the Copperbelt. I think over 80 percent should register as voters on the Copperbelt. We have given them a target of 80 percent of eligible voters to be captured. All those eligible should register. I am sure because we have put all things in place, I am sure Copperbelt will lead the way. So on the Copperbelt, and Ndola being the hub, 80 percent target for Copperbelt will be met as expected,” Dr Sikazwe said.
She told Copperbelt residents that the registration of voters is important for the democracy of the country.
“This is an important exercise. People should know that registration is an important exercise in the dispensation of democracy in our country. If we don’t register, you will not be able to vote in the 2021 general elections. So the media should all play a role to educate our people. In 2016, we noticed that Copperbelt did not have the right numbers, they were very low. This time, we hope Copperbelt will lead,” Dr Sikazwe said and later visited some centres that have been opened for voter registration.
Ngoma Yamaano
I am just from one of the so called registration centres. I found many people waiting. Some said they were waiting since 6.30 hrs in the morning. It is 10.30 hrs and there is nobody from ECZ to conduct the voter registration. There are no posters at all!. I tried to call ECZ number but it is not being picked up. This is a disaster on the first day of voter registration. Is this what taxpayers who pay ECZ people expect from ECZ? Like other people I have left to do other things after wasting close to 4 hrs today.
George Mainza
It is true for CB ,but why do we take time to react when the situation is not okey, if we are not blind as a country, in 2021 (bane), we shall do the the best.
Old Mzee
ECZ has done a bad job when it comes to Voter registration Centres even here in rural areas you have to struggle to find one as there are no posters and arrows to identify the station.
No publicity at all.ECZ do more please that is why we pay you heft allowances
MWACHULENI PO MUKWAI
Let us learn a lesson from American People,no wonder that continent is called the U.S.A. it is becouse of the unity that nation have. nga baiminina pakusala tapali akapatulula kamutundu nangula inkanda bena baiminina pa quality leadership capwa.
Chendabusiku
@mwachulenipo mukwai: not sure what you are talking about. Knowledge is power. Shikulu you do not seem to know the America you are talking about. Ask Zambians that have lived in the USA before you talk as though you understand anything about that country. This a dangerous misleading of those that do not know about what USA is and what goes on in that country particularly after Trump was voted in.
MWACHULENI POMUKWAI
@ Chendabushiku,we are togather with my comment to say when the situation was not good it was unity and there power to vote and win the election they wished for on that day.