DMMU Engages East Chiefs

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has partnered with traditional leaders in Eastern Province to find a lasting solution to disasters that come as a result of climate change.

Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri Mwansa said the province is one of the areas affected by effects of climate change such as floods.

Mrs Phiri said President Edgar Lungu directed her Ministry to find a permanent solution to floods that ravaged some parts of Easter isn Province.

She said government has thought it wise to engage traditional leaders in the matter.

Mrs Phiri said any type of Disaster is a loss to the government.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs minister Lawrence Sichalwe who graced the Indaba said government will continue to seek assistance and cooperation of traditional leaders in over coming social economic challenges that the people face.

Mr Sichalwe urged traditional leaders to discourage their subjects to avoid cutting down trees and other practices that promote climate change.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said it is government’s desire to engage traditional leaders in addressing various issues that affect the people.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the Unit conducted a risk mapping exercise and it will use the Indaba to share the results.

The Indaba also attracted 12 MPs.