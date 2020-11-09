GBV CASES SHOOT UP AMID COVID

Lusaka ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020

Zambia has recorded 19.8% increase in the number of Gender Based Violence (GBV) countrywide during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi disclosed in a statement that 7,640 cases have been recorded in the third quarter of this year while 6,788 cases were recorded during the same period last year.

He stated that the Covid-19 Pandemic has the potential to discourage victims of GBV from reporting cases in adherence to the Social Distancing and Stay Home Campaigns.

Mr Chilabi stressed the need for more workable interventions by all stakeholders to reduce GBV cases.

And 714 child defilement cases have been recorded, with Lusaka producing the highest rate of cases which stand at 42%, seconded by Central Province with 14% while Eastern Province has recorded 12%.

“A total of 714 Child defilement cases were recorded in the third quarter of 2020 representing 11.4% of the reported cases of which 03 three cases or 0.1% were against boys while 713 cases or 99.9% were against girls. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of child defilement cases with 301 translating to 42%,Central Province had 102 cases translating to 14%, Eastern Province, 89 cases or 12%, Southern Province, 48 cases or 7%, Copperbelt Province had 44 cases translating to 6% of the reported defilement cases, Muchinga, 41 cases or 5.3%, Northern 20 cases or 3%, Western 26 cases or 3.4%, North Western recorded 35 cases or 5%, Luapula Province had 27 cases or 4% while Tazara and Airport recorded 03 three cases of child defilement each translating to 0.4% respectively,” Mr Chilabi stated.

He stated that 118 cases of Rape and 21 attempted rape cases were recorded during the period under review, adding that 36 Indecent Assault cases were also recorded, out of which 25 were female victims while 11 were male victims.

He said 28 cases of Incest were recorded of which 14 cases were female victims.

And Mr Chilabi stated that around 23 murder cases, which translate to 0.3%, were recorded out of which 10 victims were males while Lusaka recorded the highest number of assault cases.

“2,043 cases of Assault OABH were recorded countrywide representing 39.8% of all the reported GBV cases of which 1,756 were against female while 341 male victims representing 85.1% and 14.9% respectively. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of Assault OABH cases with 443 cases or 23.9%, Central Province recorded 432 cases translating to 17.1%, Copperbelt Province 212 cases representing 12.1%, Eastern Province 206 cases or 11.7%,Western, 166 cases or 8.6%, Southern Province, 115 cases or 06%, Muchinga had 186 cases or 10.6%,North-Western, 82cases or 4.7%, Luapula, 50 cases or 2.9%, Northern Province recorded the lowest with 23 or 1.3%, Airports Division had 4 cases or 0.2% and Tazara, 31 cases or 1.8%,” Mr Chilabi stated. “During the same period under review, three cases of human trafficking were recorded in Lusaka alone. In comparison with the third quarter of 2020, 714 Defilement cases were reported in 2019 against 713 for the same period in 2019 showing an increase by 01 case or 0.1%. During 2020 third quarter, 2,368 cases of Assault OABH were recorded compared to 2,094 in 2019 indicating a decrease of 274 cases. In 2020 third quarter, the country recorded 25 murder cases against 24 cases in 2019 recording an increase by one case. 5,040 GBV were recorded in the First Quarter of 2020 in comparison to the Third Quarter of the same year in which the country recorded 7,640 GBVcases showing an increase of 2,600 cases translating to a 34% rise.”