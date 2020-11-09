Lifuka Bounces Back at TIZ Global Board

Zambia’s Transparency International Chapter president Mr. Reuben Lifuka has been re-elected Vice Chair of the Transparency International global Board of Directors.

He was re-elected during the 2020 Annual Membership Meeting held virtually from 5th to 8th November 2020.

Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Mr. Maurice Nyambe, has confirmed in a statement issued today saying Mr. Lifuka has over the last three years as Vice Chair, spearheaded far reaching governance reforms that have positioned the anti-graft movement for greater impact at different levels of the fight against corruption across the globe.

He is convinced that the renewal of Mr. Lifuka’s mandate is a recognition of the efforts that TI-Z continues to make in the fight against corruption in Zambia adding that such recognition puts Zambia in the spotlight when it comes to issues of corruption and good governance

Mr. Nyambe has therefore renewed a call to the Zambian government and other stakeholders to accelerate efforts to fight

corruption and promote good governance in Zambia, not just to protect our resources but also to ensure good standing in the international community.

“TI-Z remains committed to collaborating with different stakeholders in our quest to eradicate corruption from Zambia, and our presence in these global spaces gives us greater resolve to succeed” said Nyambe.

The newly elected TI Board, which is chaired by Argentine Dr. Delia Ferreira Rubio comprises members from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, North America and Africa.