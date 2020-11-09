Sampa Calls For Stakeholder Involvement In Withstanding Climate Change Effects

Lusaka ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020

By Chris Phiri

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has implored stakeholders to get involved in helping withstand climate change effects which have crippled a lot of things including the economy in the country.

Mr. Sampa said at the official opening of the Lusaka City Council Staff Capacity Building Workshop held at Nomads Court Lodge today that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) cannot deliver development without support from all relevant stakeholders.

He said Lusaka, like many other cities has been battling the impacts of climate change, which has affected the quantity and quality of water and caused serious damage to the agriculture, transport and energy sectors.

He said the Government of the Republic of Zambia has put in place policies, plans and strategies to work towards a prosperous and climate-resilient economy by 2030, thus creating an economy that will have the capacity to withstand the effects of climate change.

“Government has endeavored to make this vision a reality through its attempt to promote the mainstreaming of climate change into policies, plans and strategies at all levels” he said.

The Mayor stated that this is in order to account for climate change risks and opportunities in decision making and implementation as well as to strengthen the institutional and human resource capacities that effectively and efficiently address all aspects of climate change.

Mr. Sampa said working towards a city able to resiliently respond to hazards and risks will require appropriate technical capacities not only in climate change adaption and mitigation implantation, but also monitoring, evaluation, documentation and reporting.

He hoped that the training which is organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and their counterpart, Plan International for organizing this timely training for Lusaka City Council staff will go a long way in strengthening the Council’s technical capacity to implement more coordinated climate interventions and report accordingly, putting into consideration all stakeholders, including the youth.

He therefore urged all LCC staff attending the training to take it seriously adding that climate change and youth participation are at the heart of the Local Council’s Development Agenda.

This is according to a statement issued by LCC Public Relations Officer Lisa Ng’oma.