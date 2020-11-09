MY SUBJECTS AND I HAVE RESOLVED TO WORK WITH PF AND ECL- CHIEF SOKONTWE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020

By Chris Phiri

Chief Sokontwe of Milenge District in Luapula Province says he and his subjects have resolved to work with President Edgar Lungu and the PF government considering developmental projects in the that Province.

Chief Sokontwe adds that his Chiefdom was a major beneficiary of the massive development that President Lungu and his government had brought to Luapula province and Zambia at large.

The traditional leader has however said that he will not tolerate any opposition politician going to his chiefdom to spread hate against President Lungu and his government.

“As far as myself and my subjects are concerned, there has never been a political party and President since independence that has guided Zambia to such great developmental heights like the PF and President Edgar Lungu” Chief Sokontwe said.

He said that some named opposition politicians’ hatred for President Lungu and his government has got potential to plunge the country into total chaos and he would not allow his subjects to be misled by such mercenaries.

The traditional leader has also expressed displeasure with the rate at which some opposition political parties in Zambia are trying to undo the good that President Edgar Lungu and PF have done for Zambia.

He was speaking when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative team called on him at his palace in Milenge District.

The Traditional leader said that he would not allow non progressive opposition political parties to campaign in his wide chiefdom.

He added that the Empowerment of Cooperatives in his Chiefdom by the ECL MPEC is another testimony of President Lungu’s love for the People of Milenge and Luapula in totality.