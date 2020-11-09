MY SUBJECTS AND I HAVE RESOLVED TO WORK WITH PF AND ECL- CHIEF SOKONTWE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 09 Nov 2020
By Chris Phiri
Chief Sokontwe of Milenge District in Luapula Province says he and his subjects have resolved to work with President Edgar Lungu and the PF government considering developmental projects in the that Province.
Chief Sokontwe adds that his Chiefdom was a major beneficiary of the massive development that President Lungu and his government had brought to Luapula province and Zambia at large.
The traditional leader has however said that he will not tolerate any opposition politician going to his chiefdom to spread hate against President Lungu and his government.
“As far as myself and my subjects are concerned, there has never been a political party and President since independence that has guided Zambia to such great developmental heights like the PF and President Edgar Lungu” Chief Sokontwe said.
He said that some named opposition politicians’ hatred for President Lungu and his government has got potential to plunge the country into total chaos and he would not allow his subjects to be misled by such mercenaries.
The traditional leader has also expressed displeasure with the rate at which some opposition political parties in Zambia are trying to undo the good that President Edgar Lungu and PF have done for Zambia.
He was speaking when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative team called on him at his palace in Milenge District.
The Traditional leader said that he would not allow non progressive opposition political parties to campaign in his wide chiefdom.
He added that the Empowerment of Cooperatives in his Chiefdom by the ECL MPEC is another testimony of President Lungu’s love for the People of Milenge and Luapula in totality.
5 Comments
MARTIN MUSHOKABANJI
THOUGH I AM PF, I PARTIALLY DISAGREE WITH OUR ROYAL HIGHNESS. THAT SPEECH CAN HELP DIVIDE THE COUNTRY. WHAT IF OTHER CHIEFS ALSO DECIDE THE SAME. THAT IS PROMOTING REGIONAL POLITICS.
Razor
You can work with Lungu as much as you want because that is the only way he will release money for development in your area and that is understandable but when voting don’t forget to choose wisely and vote for someone else otherwise you will continue to beg for money from Lungu even though it is your entitlement.
Kass man
The president what does that symbol means ?
Pharaoh
Mass man,may be he means he will succeed with his 3 terms in the office of the presidency. On the other hand I totally agree with my brother MARTIN MUSHOKABANJI’s contribution. The chiefs must not make such pronouncements. Quite right preaching about.hate speach and tribalism must be their priority of avoidance but,should accommodate any political party to camping in order for them to listen to the message from which they would be able to choose the right candidate of their choice.
Love your neighbor
It alarming, how traditional leaders are slowly but sure becoming cadres. Openly speaking like that bring division, the truth is that not all your subjects support your party of choice, they are at liberty to choose which party to follow. Don’t incite division in our country you tradition rulers, you were supposed to be giving council to politicians, not supporting their divisive and hate messages no, no, no.