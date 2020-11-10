270 MEN UNDERGO COUNSELING OVER PHYSICAL ABUSE, BROKEN HOMES

Over 270 men have undergone counselling at the men’s comfort centre under the auspices of the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender situated in Lusaka’s Northmead area.

The nature of counselling ranges from physical abuse as a result of marital conflicts , broken homes, attempted self harm or suicide, broken relationships, conflicts over property, divorce, financial disputes among others.

Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development national coordinator Nelson Banda says the 270 men were attended to in the last four months that is between June and September, 2020.

“The 270 cases handled in a period of four months shows the urgency to reach out to men to seek counselling when pressed with serious emotional challenges which is not good for their health. Out of the 270 men that were handled, 34 are former GBV perpetrators who have been transformed into responsible men” he said.

The Men’s Comfort Centre was established to provide counselling to men and encourage them to break the culture of silence to enable them report matters of abuse against them including gender based violence and also to transform men who have been perpetrators of gender based violence into responsible men.

He says the network is encourageded to note that more and more men are coming out to seek counselling and we wish to urge men to take advantage of the Men’s Comfort Centre to seek emotional counselling and break the culture of silence of living in denial as the Centre is meant to provide healing to broken souls.

The Men’s Comfort Centre, the first of its kind in Zambia to offer counselling services to men and boys is also rehabilitating men who have been perpetrators of GBV so that they can turn into good husbands and partners.