DP TO HOLD CONVENTION TO ELECT NEW LEADERS

Lusaka~Tue,10th Oct 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Democratic Party has set November 13, 2020 as the day for its first General conference.

Pary Spokesperson Judith Kabemba has disclosed this in a statement.

She has explained that the convention will be held in Lusaka under strict health guidelines due to Covid-19.

“DP during this convention will be electing the candidate to be sponsored for nomination and election to a State office as President in respect of 2021 General elections,” she said.

DP is a political party led by Harry Kalaba, the former Bahati MP.

The Zambian Constitution as provided for under Article 60 (1) (c), obliges political parties to conduct primary elections for the selection of candidates.

This is one of the constitutional requirements the UPND have failed adhere to.