RESIDENT LUNGU MAKES AN IMPROMPTU VISIT TO MWEMBESHI GROUP OF CORRECTIONAL CENTERS

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu today made an impromptu visit to Mwembeshi group of Correctional Centers in Chilanga District of Lusaka Province.

The President toured Mwembeshi Maximum Security Correctional Center, the two correctional facilities under construction under a Public Private Partnership with Mukuyu Ventures and Saltech Limited and Mwembeshi Open Air Correctional Center.

The President was received by Zambia Correctional Service

Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe , Commissioner in charge of Administration, Evaristo Kalonga and other Members of the Correctional Service Command.