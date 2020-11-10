Some Senior PF Members Are Praying That Lungu Is Not Eligible For 2021 – Munir



Lusaka ~ Tue, 10 Nov 2020

PF member Munir Zulu has said chief government spokesperson and information minister Ms Dora Siliya is right to say that some senior members of the ruling party have actually been praying that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the elections next year.

Munir also says tourism and arts minister Ronald Chitotela is a liability to the PF government.

He said during a special programme on Muvi TV that some senior party members in the PF are a source of conflict.

“Most of these people that condemn youths like myself, it is for one reason that we don’t go to them to beg like I don’t have mealie meal at home. So, when they are having their caucus meetings, they don’t invite us. Honorable Siliya is right that there are very senior members of the party and even members of the central committee that were praying or that are praying that President Lungu is not eligible. I spoke to lawyers to say what’s the issue after Bill 10? And he said the issue of eligibility is not there but what is a problem is delimitation. Those senior members are a source of conflict,” Munir said.

He also revealed that the ruling PF has very good ministers and at the same time very bad ones and he went on to cite certain ministers whom he felt are good and those who are bad.

“We have got sober ministers like Honorable Musukwa for Mines, Honorable Alexander Chiteme for National Planning, Honorable Kampamba Mulenga for Social Development, Honorable Bowman Lusambo for Lusaka Province, the Finance Minister is sober, Copperbelt Minister Mwakalombe is sober. Then we have Dr Chitalu Chilufya, also a sober guy but the only people that are denting him are young people that follow him behind. Then we have Nickson Chilangwa, Luapula Provincial Minister, very sober. Home Affairs is also a very sober guy. In fact when Honorable Stephen Kampyongo was national youth chairman, there was discipline in the party. The moment he went to security, indiscipline has become the order of the day in the Patriotic Front. Katambo is a very sober guy. But these other ministers like for information, tourism and arts, I have just told you that Honorable Chitotela is a liability to this country. If he wants those who are going to say to him that ‘honorable nshikwete ubunga and those are not enemies of progress, then we will continue to be enemies of progress. Honorable Kampyongo is sober mind, sober character, disciplinarian, and we miss him,” he said.

He said the PF’s national youth chairman Honorable Kelvin Sampa, the Kasama MP, is another liability.

“The youths in the PF have a wrong national youth chairman. It’s a scam. He is a scam, he has got no influence on the youths in this country. Kelvin Sampa is a wrong fellow to lead the young people in PF. He cannot influence my opinion and that’s enough reason for him to be a wrong guy, self-centered man. I can tell you that the day when Kelvin Sampa will not be National Youth Chairperson, there will be a lot of jubilation in the PF,” Munir said.