U17 Girls Tackle Comoros

The Zambia under-17 girls return to action this afternoon (Tuesday) with a clash against winless Comoros Islands at the on-going Cosafa tournament.

Zambia will be expected to build on their gassy run at the tournament which has seen them maintain a 100% record at the 2020 tournament.

Coach Kangwa Kaluba’s came from behind to beat South Africa 2-1 on match day one before repeating the same feat against Tanzania in the second match.

Kaluba will be banking on the solidity of inspiration skipper Esther Siafunko and the sharp shooting Cindy Banda to help lead the team to glory.’

Others that could provide additional fire power are Esther Banda, Tisilile Lungu and Shelly Masumo.

The match kick-off at 12:30 hours while in the other clash Zimbabwe will take on Tanzania.

SuperSport is beaming the matches live while Cosafa is also streaming the games online through the Cosafa tv platform.