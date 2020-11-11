Lungu’s Future As President Is In Your Hands, PF Tells East Chiefs

Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha has told traditional leaders in the Province that the power for President Edgar Lungu to continue ruling the country lies in them.
Mr Lubusha urged traditional leaders to continue encouraging people to obtain National Registration Cards and register as voters when they reach an appropriate age.
He was speaking during the Eastern Province chiefs Indaba that was aimed at seeking a lasting solution to effects of climate change in Chipata yesterday.
“Your child is pleading with you not to forget to register as voters and the issuance of National Registration Cards exercise is ongoing. Your child is saying, power lies in you for him to continue leading this country. Again, if you as parents do not take care it will be difficult for him to rule this country. When we get to our chiefdoms, let’s not forget that we produced a child who is leading the country and his future is in our hands,” Lubusha said.
He promised the traditional leaders that Members of Parliament will continue touring their palaces to seek wisdom and guidance.
“President Edgar has time and again told us the importance of traditional leaders who are also our parents. Many are the times that we come to you to seek your guidance and blessings,” Lubusha said.
He appealed to the chiefs to continue guiding politicians so that they could do politics well.
“We ask you to continue teaching us so that we could manage politics well. We perfectly realize that you have a huge responsibility to unite our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province and as a ruling party, we need to set a very good example to other political parties that Eastern is a very peaceful and loving province,” Lubusha said.
He said traditional leaders should not get tired of politicians who will continue seeking guidance and counsel.
3 Comments
Zedpeople
We should promote a rhetoric which is healthy. There is no need to single out a region as the ones responsible for electing a president. Unless one is promoting regional politics, for sure PF is not a regional institution.
2yk
Ask Mukuni and Southern Province about regionalism .The Mwana wachisi Slogan
Chendabusiku
It is surprising that the people that are crying foul when people are encouraged to vote in large numbers are the same ones that showed the rest of the country that it is important to vote for your presidential candidate from your region . Chitimukulu simply encouraged his subjects to vote in large numbers like their counterparts in Southern province, guess what! this raised eyebrows in UPND a largely regional political party. The reason for raised eyebrows in UPND over this call by chitimukulu was obvious, they thought that like in southern province, they will simply vote for the person from Northern province. This was the simplistic understanding by HH group that sent them gun blazing on chitimukulu’s call. The ones from eastern province are more robust and they called a spade a spade vote for your own like Southern province. The battle started by a HH and his friends, can only be quenched by the reorganisation of the party and bringing in new blood that is not as tribal as the current one.