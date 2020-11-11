Lungu’s Future As President Is In Your Hands, PF Tells East Chiefs



Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha has told traditional leaders in the Province that the power for President Edgar Lungu to continue ruling the country lies in them.

Mr Lubusha urged traditional leaders to continue encouraging people to obtain National Registration Cards and register as voters when they reach an appropriate age.

He was speaking during the Eastern Province chiefs Indaba that was aimed at seeking a lasting solution to effects of climate change in Chipata yesterday.

“Your child is pleading with you not to forget to register as voters and the issuance of National Registration Cards exercise is ongoing. Your child is saying, power lies in you for him to continue leading this country. Again, if you as parents do not take care it will be difficult for him to rule this country. When we get to our chiefdoms, let’s not forget that we produced a child who is leading the country and his future is in our hands,” Lubusha said.

He promised the traditional leaders that Members of Parliament will continue touring their palaces to seek wisdom and guidance.

“President Edgar has time and again told us the importance of traditional leaders who are also our parents. Many are the times that we come to you to seek your guidance and blessings,” Lubusha said.

He appealed to the chiefs to continue guiding politicians so that they could do politics well.

“We ask you to continue teaching us so that we could manage politics well. We perfectly realize that you have a huge responsibility to unite our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province and as a ruling party, we need to set a very good example to other political parties that Eastern is a very peaceful and loving province,” Lubusha said.

He said traditional leaders should not get tired of politicians who will continue seeking guidance and counsel.