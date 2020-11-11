Please Turn Up In Numbers And Register To Vote, SACCORD Appeals To Zambians

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has urged Zambians in all the ten provinces to turn up enmasse and exercise their democratic right to register as voters for the 2021 general elections.

The voter registration period is only for thirty days.

Centre Executive Director, Boniface Cheembe appealed to Zambians not to leave registration too late, but rather ensure that from today, acquiring a voter’s card is treated with utmost urgency.

“SACCORD would further like to make an appeal to all our traditional leaders, political leaders, churches, and all community leaders to encourage their people to register as voters,” Cheembe said.

He adds that participation of citizens in the democracy and governance process of the country contributes to strengthening national democracy as this is the only means through which a legitimate leadership can be ushered into office.

“Furthermore, it encourages peace in the country as once a legitimate leadership is elected to office it eliminates any leadership contestations as the people would have decided,” he said.