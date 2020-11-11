Police Say They Have No Report Of Children Being Kidnapped

The Zambia Police Service has said it has not received any reports about children going missing or being kidnapped as alleged on social media.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Police have not received any information relating to missing children or some being kidnapped in Zambia.

“There are reports on social media that children are being kidnapped in Zambia. As police, we wish to state that we do not have any such reports of children being kidnapped and in instances where we recieve a report of missing children, such are located by respective relatives. If at all there are people that have been missing their children, let them report to the police,” Ms Katongo stated.

She stated that as it stands, police do not have reports of children being kidnapped while those that had been reported missing to respective police stations are usually found.

“In instances where such would be a true reflection of what is on the ground, the media would have had relatives of those missing persons flooding media houses requesting to have their missing relatives publicised which is not the case. Police also do not have such reports. These reports are only on social media. Before we treat what is being circulated as falsehood, we wish to call on those claiming to have their relatives missing to quickly report to police,” Katongo stated