PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL BE ON THE BALLOT IN 2021 – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 11 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government Chief Whip and Patriotic Front-PF Chairman for the Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile says the PF is comfortable with the candidature of President Edgar Lungu who will be on the ballot in 2021.

Speaking on ZNBC radio 2 on Monday evening, Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament, said the issue of President Lungu’s eligibility in 2021 is now mere political debate which the PF has no time to waste on.

Mr. Mundubile said the revived debate on eligibility are a matter that the PF has no time to waste on because the Constitutional Court has already ruled on all legal arguments and put the matter to rest.

“All legal arguments surrounding eligibility were taken before the Constitutional Court for interpretation and the ConCourt put this matter to rest two years ago. There is nothing new those reviving the debate are bringing to the fore,” he observed.

“Issues of holding office twice or twice elected and the like, all those arguments were advanced in the ConCourt and let me advise Zambians that bringing up such issues is an exercise in futility.”

Mr Mundubile also guided that the court would not change their position.

“HH and John Sangwa are only desperate after realising that by making Bill 10 fall, they had only shot themselves in the foot when they realised they had disadvantaged their own people among the women, the Chiefs, youths , people living with disabilities as well as the church whose wishes , among others were to see succession wrangles brought to end as well Constituencies delimitated through the amendment of Article 68(2)A,” he said.

Mr Mundubile challenged Mr Sangwa who says he had already prepared a petition to meet the PF in court.

“We will meet in Court, we are ready for you,” he stated.

He added that there was no substance in what the UPND were trying to bring up now that

Bill 10 is dead but only aimed at misleading the Zambians.

“They were talking about debts but President Lungu simply turned around and showed them the purpose of the debts, where the money went, the schools, the Clinics, flyover bridges, modern Airports and roads and Communication Towers all across the country changing the entire face of the Country,” he said.