I Have Only Served One Term – Lungu

Mkushi ~ Wed, 11 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Constitutional Court has already guided that I only served one term, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu, who mostly spoke in Bemba when he addressed party officials in Mkushi, said the year and half which he first served from 2015 to 2016 was a term for late President Micheal Sata.

He emphasised that the Constitutional Court ruled that he only served one term from 2016 to date.

“Aba kuchilye chamilandu, ba ConCourt balilanda ati Lungu achitafye one term, one term ilya ine ukufuma mu 2016 ukufika nalelo ni one term. ilya yashile ba Sata one year six months napo ngani eight months teyandi iyo yaba Sata, ifyo balandile ku court,” President Lungu said.

And the Head of State condemned those who were claiming that Bill 10 was bad.

“Bill 10 tamuli mulandu, balenda ati ni Lungu, Lungu alefwaya ukubwekelapo imiku itatu, fyabufi fyonse ifyo,ala umulandu ngawaku wila kusuminafye, pali bill 10 pena bali lufyanya abanesu, ngamukabelela chili kuli imwe”, he said.

President Edgar urged Zambians to vote into Government a party which will work with the people.