SLOW PACE OF VOTER REGISTRATION WORRIES PF

Lusaka ~ Wed, 11 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Changsha

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing to the slow pace in the on-going voter registration exercise.

According to a statement issued by PF media Director Sunday Chanda, Mr Mwila has since implored the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to urgently and effectively address all issues raised by different stakeholders, if the Commission is to meet its targeted number of registered voters.

“We are receiving reports from different parts of the Country that its taking in excess of 10 minutes for an individual to be issued with the voter’s card. Added to this is the reported lack of sufficient manpower to attend to citizens expeditiously. We are therefore calling on ECZ to up its game by ensuring that they increase the number of personnel attending to members of the public as well as ensure that there is adequate equipment in areas less catered for,” Mr Mwila has said.

“The Patriotic Front believes that the integrity of any election begins with a smooth and efficient voter registration process. Hence, it is our hope that ECZ will move with speed to address these serious concerns in different parts of the Country. ECZ may wish to re-consider stationing their personnel at designated voter registration centres for the stipulated thirty (30) days, as opposed to the ‘rotational formula’ which the Commission is currently implementing. In short, PF is calling for increased manpower and equipment per centre, so as to ensure that as many eligible citizens as possible get registered as voters”.

He also called on all members of the Patriotic Front Party across the country to take the voter registration exercise seriously by encouraging all eligible citizens to obtain their voters cards.

Mr Mwila further appealed to members of the public to turn out in large numbers to register as voters, while maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks at all times.