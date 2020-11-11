My Works Will Only Be Appreciated Once I Leave Office – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has lamented that Zambians have a tendency of only appreciating their presidents once they leave office.

Speaking when he met chiefs in Chitambo district on Tuesday, President Lungu said former presidents of Zambia were also vilified when in office and only appreciated after that left.

He said he is aware that even for him, Zambians will only appreciate the works he has done for the country after he has left office.

President Lungu said it was only after leaving office that Zambians will realize the mistake they could have made to vote him out.