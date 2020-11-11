My Works Will Only Be Appreciated Once I Leave Office – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has lamented that Zambians have a tendency of only appreciating their presidents once they leave office.
Speaking when he met chiefs in Chitambo district on Tuesday, President Lungu said former presidents of Zambia were also vilified when in office and only appreciated after that left.
He said he is aware that even for him, Zambians will only appreciate the works he has done for the country after he has left office.
President Lungu said it was only after leaving office that Zambians will realize the mistake they could have made to vote him out.
5 Comments
Gibson
Zambians appreciated kk when he left office but while in power they called him names.Ftj came in they called him names that he smokes weed.but appreciated his contributed to the transport sector.There came in mwanawasa they called him cabbage but when he started clamping corrupt individuals they appreciated after he left office,RB came in we called him nyama soya but appreciated after he left office, King cobra a darling to many he just laid foundation for ECL to continue with infrastructure development but we have named him already.
Concerned citizen amplified
Red part leader he started stealing at 29yrs and has lost election for several times and he is losing again come 2021.
Martin Mushokabanji
Your Excellency, Mr President, There Are Those Of Us Who Are Seeing And Appreciating Your Works. What You Have Done, Fya Kupapa. In A Short Time You Have Done What Who Stayed Long Didn’t Do. God Bless You.
Moses
What an innuedo so concerned citizen amplified you mean that person who refused to feature on ZNBC Sunday interview to clear his name on privatisation
Old Mzee
I agree with the President.PF has done more than UNIP and MMD combined in just a short time.
So let’s give them another 5 years