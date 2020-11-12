ConCourt Petitioned To Declare That Defiant Chibamba Is No Longer Chief Shakumbila

Chairperson of Chief Shakumbila Royal Establishment Committee Ackson Shachele and two members of the Royal family have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that Patrick Chikumbe Chibamba should stop holding himself out as chief Shakumbila of the Sala speaking people of Mumbwa district in Central province.

The two subjects who are members of the Royal family of Chief Shakumbila chiefdom are Edgar Mwambula and Dennis Changachanga.

In a petition filed in the Constitutional Court, Shachele, Mwambula and Changachanga stated that on October 11, 2020, the Royal family members of Shakumbila Chiefdom and the Royal Establishment made a resolution that Chibamba be removed as chief Shakumbila and be replaced with someone else with immediate effect due to his alleged several breaches, wrongdoings and misconduct.

The petitioners stated that Chibamba was removed from the throne by the Royal family members of Shakumbila chiefdom and the Royal Establishment Committee for various breaches which include rampant sale and allocation of gifting of traditional land to foreign nationals and other individuals; utilizing proceeds from the sales, allocation or gifting of land.

The petitioners also claimed that Chibamba has been conducting illegal activities for his own benefit and the benefit of his own relatives and causing or creating disunity or division among the Royal family and other subjects of the Sala chiefdom.

They stated that Chibamba conducted himself in wrongdoings by the rampant sale and allocation of traditional land to foreign nationals and other individuals without consulting the Royal family members or the people contrary to the norms and customs of the chiefdom.

The petitioners also accused Chibamba of aiding purchasers of the said land by immediately converting the traditional land into state land using his office.

The petitioners added that Chibamba by virtue of his maladministration of traditional land has breached the trust or mandate of his subjects, the Sala people, on whose behalf he holds the traditional land in trust.

They further stated that subjects and animals in the chiefdom have been massively displaced and denied access to most of the converted land which has since been fenced off.

They claimed that the proceeds of the sales or transactions by Chibamba did not benefit the chiefdom, Royal family or subjects in any way but only benefitted him and his close relatives.

The petitioners stated that Chibamba used the police and impolite language to harass the Royal family members, relatives and other subjects which brought the Royal family and the Sala family into ridicule.

They added that Chibamba’s misconduct or behavior when he was chief instilled indescribable fear amongst his subjects who begun to lose confidence in the government of the day and the said loss of confidence adversely affected government programs in the chiefdom as the local people feel let down by what they perceived as the government’s failure to deter Chibamba from the injustices he committed and his unjustifiable actions.

The petitioners stated that Chibamba prevented or did not ensure that farming implements, bicycles and and other donations made by government or well wishers to the chiefdom reached the intended recipients.

“The respondent also went further to create ungazetted villages and to appoint bogus headmen to entrench his control of the chiefdom,” they stated

They also accused that Chibamba used newly appointed headmen to sell or dispose of more land at the expense of the development of the chiefdom and its locals and that the headmen were giving between two to three heads of cattle and unspecified amounts of money to the respondent as inducement to continue in their new appointments as headmen.

They alleged that Chibamba diverted donations made by government and other stake holders towards the “Ikubi Lya Loongo” traditional ceremony and used the said donations for personal benefit and purposes away from the traditional as intended by the donors.

Shachele, Mwambula and Changachanga further stated that Chibamba used contributions of not less than K500 per village every year from almost 500 villages in the chiefdom for his personal benefit when he said the collections or amounts were supposed to be used towards the “Ikubi Lya Loongo” traditional ceremony.

The petitioners are seeking an order declaring that Chibamba by his conduct violated or contravened Articles 165(1), 166 and 167 of the Constitution during his chieftaincy.

The petitioners also want the court to order Chibamba to vacate the palace and hand over the instruments of power and other Royal property to Shachele as chairperson of the Royal Establishment Committee by virtue of him being removed from the throne by the Royal establishment Committee and the Royal family.

They further want the court to order that Chibamba ceases to hold himself as chief Shakumbila of the Sala people of Mumbwa district.

The petitioners have also applied for an order injunction restraining Chibamba whether by himself, his agents, servants or whomsoever from interfering with the installation and presentation ceremony of the person that the Royal family and Royal Establishment Committee has newly selected and appointed as Chief Shakumbila.

They also want the court to compel Chibamba to hand over the instruments of power and other Royal property to the Royal establishment committee and the Royal family until the final determination of the matter.