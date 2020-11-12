Deputy Speaker Orders Veep To Give Statement On Slow Voter Registration

Lusaka ~ Thur, 12 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Acting chief government spokesperson Mrs Joyce Nonde Simukoko has assured that glitches in the voter registration exercise will not prolong longer than necessary.

Meanwhile, deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Catherine Namugala has ordered Vice-President Mrs Inonge Wina to give a statement on the slow voter registration.

Acting government spokesperson Joyce Simukoko has said government is hopeful that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will live up to the expectations of the citizens.

Simukoko has said government is deeply concerned about the slow space at which the registration of voters is being conducted.

“Government has taken noted of the complaints by citizens indicating that it is taking too long for officers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to register one individual, leading to people spending long hours on registration queues,” she said.

She however urged ECZ to resolve all matters that are leading to the reported delays and ensure that citizens are not disfranchised in any way.

Meanwhile, Minister of justice Given Lubinda has said government is working on the hitches that have been experienced in the voter registration exercise.

Following his tour on some of the registration centers in Lusaka today, Lubinda said people should not be discouraged as Government would do anything possible to ensure that the hitches are worked on.

And in Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Namugala said Mrs Wina must give a statement in the House by Tuesday, November 17, on the slow voter registration which all stakeholders are uncomfortable with.