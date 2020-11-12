Kanyama PF Official Nabbed For Causing Confusion At Voter Registration Center

Lusaka ~ Thur, 12 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kanyama Constituency PF treasurer Ali Zulu has been arrested for causing confusion at Twashuka Primary School voter registration centre shortly after Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba obtained his voter’s card.

Zulu is accused of assaulting one DP supporter and saying he was stopping DP women from singing.

Zulu said when he was confronted by police that the women were disturbing pupils.

Meanwhile, Kalaba, who was accompanied by his wife Irene Kalaba and party’s chairperson Ned Nzowa said immediately after registration that the pace at which the process is moving is embarrassingly slow.

The opposition leader urged citizens to get the voter’s cards in readiness of the 2021 general elections adding that people shouldn’t complain if they don’t vote.