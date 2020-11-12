Turkish Govt Donates Ventilators Towards COVID-19 Fight

Lusaka ~ Thur, 12 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Turkish government in collaboration with Southgate Investment has donated four high-level intensive care ventilators and three fridges to government towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Şebnem İncesul said during the handover of the equipment to health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya on Wednesday that Covid-19 was the common enemy the world was facing adding that one action was needed to defeat it.

The ambassador stressed that chances defeating the pandemic would be high if stakeholders cooperated.

“The unprecedented situation we have been going through showed us the importance of cooperation and solidarity. Our enemy is common, our action needs to be common as well. If we join our forces, our chances to win this battle will be easier,” she said.

“Last but not least, I would like to commend and congratulate the Zambian authorities, firstly His Excellency President of the Republic of Zambia and the Honourable Minister of Health, on the robust and effective policies they have adopted and applied since the first reported case in the country.”

And Dr Chilufya praised the Turkish government for the solidarity shown to Zambia.

The minister has said the donation will go a long way in saving lives.