ACC Nabs Opermin Director over K1 Million Fraud

The Ant-Corruption Commission has arrested a Director for Opermin Zambia Limited for corrupt practices involving K1,000,000.00.

Peter Samboko 41 of Riverside Kitwe, has since been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices with Private Person contrary to Section 19(2) of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. This arrest followed a sting operation conducted by Anti-Corruption Commission officers.

Details are that between 1st October, 2020 and 4th October 2020 in Lusaka, Peter Samboko jointly and whilst acting with persons unknown corruptly offered and actually gave Mr. Joseph Mfula, an Assistant Director – Debt Recovery Unit at Zambia Revenue Authority, One Million Kwacha (K1,000,000.00) cash as an inducement in order for Mr. Mfula to lower the tax assessment payable to ZRA by Opermin Zambia Limited, a matter or transaction that concerns Zambia Revenue Authority, a public body.

Samboko who has since been released on Bond will appear in Court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC public relations Manager Timothy Moono.