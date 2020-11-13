Kalulushi Smart City Project Nears Take-off

Kalulushi Smart City Limited is set to commence the construction of a mixed use mini smart city at a cost of US $ 550 million dollars.

The project was launched in February 2019 and the company has embarked on the first phase which involves invitation for bids from contractors to be engaged for the construction of the smart city.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga, for a planning meeting on 13th October, 2020, Chairman of Kalulushi Smart City Limited Peter Nasilele said the first phase of the construction of the mini smart city will officially commence in November, 2020 after awarding of the contracts.

Nasilele further revealed that the first phase will run for a period of 36 months and will involve the construction of a shopping mall, hospital, hotel, office block, golf course, filling station, adventure city and construction of 200 residential houses among other works.

And in response Kalulushi Mayor said that the council was available to render support towards the project as it will provide employment opportunities among the youths.

The mini smart city will be constructed on farm No. 3380 which is at the corner of Luapula road and President Avenue and the whole project is set to be executed in two phases.