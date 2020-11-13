Mwense Woman Gets 5 Years for Manslaughter

A 26-year old woman of Mwense District has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for manslaughter.

Ndola High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu sitting in Mansa handed down the sentence to Florence Makobe, a peasant farmer.

Makobe was charged for manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of her son.

Particulars of the offence are that Makobe on January 16, 2019 around 05:00 hours caused the death of her son Gershom Makobe by throwing him into a well at their home in Mwense.

During trial Justice Sunkutu also heard from one of the witnesses that as he was taking a uniform to his neighbour’s place, he heard groaning sounds coming out from the well and called for help.

In her ruling, Justice Sunkutu found the accused guilty and convicted her accordingly stating that the prosecution team proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Mukobe through her Legal Aid lawyer pleaded with the court to be lenient with her as she was a first offender who was remorseful.

Justice Sunkutu later sentenced Makobe to 5 years simple imprisonment with effect from her date of arrest.