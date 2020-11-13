Opposition Will Be Punished In 2021 For Rejecting Bill 10 – Lungu

Kapiri Mposhi ~ Fri, 13 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says to the opposition will be punished in 2021 for rejecting Bill 10.

And President Lungu has told the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi to register in numbers so that they can send “good” representatives to Parliament.

President Lungu said this when he held a meeting with the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi on his tour of Central Province.

“They say Edgar Lungu is not standing, I am standing and winning in 2021. They will regret having caused the fall of Bill 10. They will be punished come 2021,” President Lungu said.

“Now they are saying in Bill 10, there was Edagr Lungu. Edgar Lungu is coming back in 2021. It’s not about me, it’s about the law, when you make laws, they are interpreted by the courts and the courts have made a ruling on this matter and I don’t think…but because they have no vision, no explanation, you find that they want to decieve Zambian so that they can forget the crime they have committed on Bill 10. Come 2021, they have to pay for killing Bill 10.”

He said the clergy should register in numbers.

“Register in numbers so that you can send representatives to Parliament so that you can have your say in the house,” President Lungu said.

The clergy had asked President Lungu to reintroduce Bill 10 in Parliament because it had clauses that were progressive.

The clergy also asked the Head of State to find a way of delimitating the vast Kapiri Mposhi after the hope on Bill 10 failed.