HH Applies For Default Judgment Against Nawakwi

Lusaka ~ Sat, 14 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to order FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi to pay him US$3,000,000 as demanded after she failed to file her defence in the case he sued her for libel.

In his interlocutory judgment in default of defence filed in court, Hichilema wants the court to award him damages for libel to be assessed together with aggravated and exemplary damages.

He also wants an order directing Ms Nawakwi to retract the defamatory words which she caused to be broadcast on Hot FM and Kwintu FM on August 27, 2020 in relation to the acquisition by Hichilema of property known as 14/3/A/ F4889, Serval Road, Lusaka.

On August 27, this year, Hichilema sued Ms Nawakwi over her statement that he engaged in criminal activities during the privatisation programme.

But Ms Nawakwi asked for further and better particulars, an application which was thrown out after Judge Charles Zulu established that the statement of claim had disclosed a cause of action.

Ms Nawakwi was then ordered to file her defence but she has not yet done so.

This has prompted Mr Hichilema to apply for judgement in default of defence.