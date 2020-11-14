WE WILL EMPOWER ZAMBIANS DAY AND NIGHT,WITH OR WITHOUT RAINS – ECL MPEC TEAM

Luapula ~ Sat, 14 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Despite heavy rains that have continued to pour day and night in Luapula, the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative braved the rains to empower cooperatives in Chembe, Bahati and Mansa Central Constituencies.

ECL MPEC National Coordinator Ms Evelyn Banda encouraged cooperatives that had so far received empowerment packages to ensure that they succeed in thier work so that President Lungu can continue to support the program and the people of Luapula.

She advised the coperatives to turn the empowement into more viable project so that they have feasible wealth that can enhance their livelihoods.

And speaking during the handovers, Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba expressed gratitude to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for coming up with what he termed as a unique but formidable team which has been conducting empowerment activities in Luapula.

He said that the birth and successful implementation of the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative is a true realization of President Lungu’s love for the poor in all parts of the country.

The distribution was done in Chief Kalasa Lukangaba chiefdom in Mansa district.

The team later went to Chembe District where they empowered more than 50 Cooperatives.

In was in Bahati Constituency where they braved the rains at night in which that also empowered more than 50 Cooperatives.