Zambia U17 Girls Battle for Gold

The Zambia under-17 Women National Team’s chase for Cosafa glory hits a crescendo today (Saturday) with a titanic clash with guest team Tanzania at the on-going Cosafa championship in Port Elizabeth.

It is a clash that also doubles as national pride rescue mission after the senior women national team were ejected at the semifinal stage at the tournament.

Coach Kaluba Kangwa free scoring lasses will be wary of the prowess of the Tanzania side that they faced in the group stage and overcame 2-1.

Zambia will be looking to the likes of skipper Esther Siamfuko, Tisilile Lungu, Comfort Selemani and Bupe Banda shone in the 3-0 of the Comoros.

But Tanzania will be more motivated having been beaten in the group stage in a tournament that is being played on a round robin basis.

Zambia will have to look out for tournament leading scorer Aisha Masaka, Protasia Mbunda, Koku Kipanga and Irene Kisisa.

Aisha has netted eight goals so far at the tournament.

Kaluba is confident his girls will be up to the task in the final match that will kickoff at 12:00 hours at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

“We are looking forward to the final, it will be very challenging because we know our opponents will come with full force, but we are ready for them,” he said.

The match will be live on SuperSport 4 and across all Cosafa online media platforms.