IMPROVED SLOW VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS EXCITES PF

Lusaka ~ Sun, 15 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front-PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has expresed happiness that the slow process to have voters registered seems to be improving day by day.

He is hoping that the exercise could be extended in order to register as many voters as possible.

He however encouraged PF structures to extensively do sensetization for voter registration that will give the PF numbers in Lusaka to comfortably win next years election.

“Lusaka and Copperbelt are swing provinces and we need a lot of numbers,” he said.

This was after he undertook a tour in selected wards in Lusaka to check on the ongoing voter registration exercise with a call to all party members to register in huge numbers and deliver a resounding victory for President Edgar Lungu and the party in next year’s elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila told party officials that only popular candidates will be adopted, adding that all elective positions will be done on merit without imposing unpopular candidates on the people.