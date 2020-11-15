WE ARE THANKFUL TO PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR BRINGING US ECL MPEC-MANSA MP

Luapula ~ Sun,15 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 90 cooperatives in Mansa constituency have received empowement from the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi Purpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC).

This development has excited Mansa Central Member of Parliament Dr Chitalu Chilufya who has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for always responding to the needs of people in his constituency.

The law maker, who is also Minister of Health, said the economic empowerment will also create a platform for the locals to make ends meet and encouraged members of the coperatives to work together and grow their businesses.

ECL MPEC empowered people with various items which include chickens, goats, hammer mills, solar incubators, sewing machines, building materials and start up groceries.

ECL-MPEC is in Luapula to economically empower citizens with various items.